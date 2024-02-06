Rushden Lakes confirms closure of designer clothes shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rushden Lakes has confirmed the closure of one of its fashion retailers at the retail and leisure development.

Closing down sale signs have been in the windows of Robert Goddard for some time now, but it has been confirmed that yesterday (Monday) was its last day of trading.

A Rushden Lakes spokesman said: “We can confirm that Robert Goddard has closed at Rushden Lakes.”

The designer clothing store was part of the first phase of shops to open at Rushden Lakes.

It had a unit in the South Terrace alongside the likes of Joules, Superdry and Pandora.

And this is not the only recent closure at the attraction as Jurassic Grill, Blue Mountain Yard and Hopmaster have all closed down.

However, it’s not all bad news as the Northants Telegraph recently reported that Yo! Sushi is set to open at the development.