Another big name set to add to the restaurants and eateries at Rushden Lakes
A new name is set to join the line-up of cafes, restaurants and eateries on offer at Rushden Lakes.
Yo! Sushi will be bringing its Japanese inspired menu to the popular retail and leisure development just off the A45.
While the well-known brand has yet to confirm when it will be opening its doors, it has applied for a premises licence for a unit in the West Terrace and is advertising for staff.
One of the roles they have been recruiting for is a kiosk manager, with the online advert saying: “We’re on the lookout for a dynamic manager to lead our new Grab & Go concept kiosk in Rushden Lakes Shopping Center NN10 6FH.
"This location offers our guests the opportunity to enjoy YO! favourites and share our passion for Japanese food and bringing people together.
"They will have the opportunity to grab and go, or grab and perch, with the same sensational YO! food in a fun and fast paced environment.
"With an array of hand rolled sushi, street food and snacks we offer exciting, great value dishes bursting with authentic flavours which are memorable and exciting.
"As a Grab & Go manager, you’ll be a key player in delivering this exciting and growing concept and pioneering our new concept.”
Yo! Sushi has more than 100 locations in the UK and boasts sushi on its menu as well as ramens, katsu curries, teriyaki and Japanese street food.
The company’s website says: “We burst onto the restaurant scene in 1997, when we shook up London's Soho and showed the UK a new way of eating.
"Part of that was the 'kaiten' conveyor belt and colour-coded dishes which made our name.
"We still believe in eating in colour.”
Rushden Lakes’ latest food offering will be joining the likes of Bill’s, Pizza Express, TGI Fridays, Wagamama and Wildwood.
However, it comes on the back of several other food and drink businesses closing their doors.
The Northants Telegraph recently reported that Jurassic Grill had closed.
Blue Mountain Yard and Hopmaster have also closed at Rushden Lakes.
When Blue Mountain Yard closed, Rushden Lakes posted details of a leaving BBQ on its Facebook page and said: “We wish them all the best for the future.”