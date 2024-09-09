'Tragic incident' being investigated as patient found dead in catering oven at Kettering General Hospital
Northamptonshire Police were called to KGH in Rothwell Road on Friday, September 6, to the death of the man.
The area where the man was discovered was cordoned off to allow officers to investigate but the death is not being treated as suspicious. No details have been released as to how the man came to be in the oven.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man at Kettering General Hospital on Friday, September 6.
“We are not treating this death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.”
University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group chief nurse, Julie Hogg said: “We are working with Northamptonshire Police so that they can complete a report for the coroner into the circumstances of this tragic incident.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones. We will not be commenting further at this time.”
