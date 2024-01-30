'Sad day' as Northamptonshire hotel closes suddenly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doors of a prominent Northamptonshire hotel have been closed leaving customers, residents and suppliers surprised at the sudden loss of the business.

The Bridge Hotel in Thrapston had been taking bookings just a week prior to it suddenly shutting its doors, taking down its website and blocking off the car park.

Taken over in February 2020, just before the Covid pandemic, it is believed the hotel struggled after the end of lockdowns despite a programme of refurbishment.

Rushden DJ Nathan James of DJS Entertainment had been providing his event services to guests for more than 30 years – he had an email from the manager confirming the hotel’s closure.

He said: “I’m very, very sad. We have seen them try to build the business back up. They tried to freshen it up – it was looking really nice.”

The Bridge Hotel was taken over by business owner and property investor Viren Patel in 2020.

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph, he had said he was looking forward to revamping it and making it 'great again.'

He had said: “It is evident that the property has lacked care and attention over the past few years, and therefore my aim is to make this hotel great again for the benefit of the local and wider community.

"I look forward to taking the Bridge Hotel to the next stage in its life cycle."

As well as 17 en-suite rooms and various conferencing and function suites, the Bridge Hotel boasted a restaurant and wedding venue in Bridge Street.

One bride-to-be from Wellingborough had visited the venue and booked the Bridge Hotel’s function room for a wedding – just a week before the closure was revealed.

Although she had offered to pay the deposit, the hotel hesitated accepting the down payment. The bride and her fiance have been left to find a new venue for their marriage ceremony.

They dashed over to Thrapston after their emails and phone calls went unanswered. A visit to the site confirmed their worst fears with the car park blocked off and the entrance shut.

She said: “I’m annoyed and perplexed. He took the booking from us just seven days before they closed. Surely he would have known they were in trouble.