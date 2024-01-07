Darts retro picture special looking back at players and teams from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough
We’ve got photos from our archive of darts teams
Darts has hit the headlines with the amazing success of teenage sensation Luke Littler causing a surge of interest in the popular pub sport.
But long before the PDC World Darts Championship finalist was a even the smallest twinkle in his dad’s eye, people across the county have been enjoying the game.
So this week we’re looking back into the archive at darts events, players and teams from down the years.
There’s professionals, amateurs, pub and club players and charity teams.
So, step up to the oche and get ready for some magic darts.
1 / 14