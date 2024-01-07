Darts retro picture special looking back at players and teams from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

We’ve got photos from our archive of darts teams

Darts has hit the headlines with the amazing success of teenage sensation Luke Littler causing a surge of interest in the popular pub sport.

But long before the PDC World Darts Championship finalist was a even the smallest twinkle in his dad’s eye, people across the county have been enjoying the game.

So this week we’re looking back into the archive at darts events, players and teams from down the years.

There’s professionals, amateurs, pub and club players and charity teams.

So, step up to the oche and get ready for some magic darts.

Looking back to darts teams from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough areas Darts retro special 1979 LVA DARTS KETTERING

Darts retro special Organisers at Kettering General Hospital's social club host a darts extravaganza night. Pictured are (L-R): Alisha Thompson, promoter Daz Sellars, Brandon Sellars, players Adie Mason & James Richardson, James Pocock, Chris Starsmeare & Ryan Dankowych.:Darts retro special

Looking back to darts teams from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough areas 1984 Rushden and District Darts League presentation night Darts retro special