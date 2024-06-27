The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during June 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events.

Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, including a Kettering pub re-opening under new management and a Corby town centre pub closing its doors for good.

A well-known jewellery brand has also closed its store at Rushden Lakes.

Numerous politicians have headed to the north of the county in recent weeks in the run-up to next month’s General Election, including Labour leader Keir Starmer in Kettering and Home Secretary James Cleverly in Corby.

Some of this month's front pages

And this newspaper covered every day of the gross misconduct hearing for Northamptonshire’s Chief Constable Nick Adderley.

Our reporters went along to Corby’s second ever Pride event and KettFest 2024, with some lovely pictures showing the community coming together and having fun.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

3 Final day for Rushden Lakes shop as unit set to close its doors today

5 Picture special of Kettering festival KettFest 2024

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.