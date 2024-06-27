The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during June 2024

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 27th Jun 2024, 14:56 BST
Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events.

Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, including a Kettering pub re-opening under new management and a Corby town centre pub closing its doors for good.

A well-known jewellery brand has also closed its store at Rushden Lakes.

Numerous politicians have headed to the north of the county in recent weeks in the run-up to next month’s General Election, including Labour leader Keir Starmer in Kettering and Home Secretary James Cleverly in Corby.

Some of this month's front pagesSome of this month's front pages
Some of this month's front pages

And this newspaper covered every day of the gross misconduct hearing for Northamptonshire’s Chief Constable Nick Adderley.

Our reporters went along to Corby’s second ever Pride event and KettFest 2024, with some lovely pictures showing the community coming together and having fun.

During June, we’ve delved into the archives once again to find some great old pictures, including a picture special from Corby primary schools throughout the years and remembering Kettering's pubs with past pictures of bar staff, managers and regulars.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 Council won't stump up for damage caused to Irchester widow's fence saying residents should check trees for hazards and report them

2 Desborough pensioner who 'put head in sand' and didn't declare true savings told to pay back benefits

3 Final day for Rushden Lakes shop as unit set to close its doors today

4 Finedon caravan company closes with 'immediate effect' due to ‘personal reasons’

5 Picture special of Kettering festival KettFest 2024

6 Police called to Corby's West Glebe Park after sudden death of man

7 Picture special - Residents flock to Coronation Park to enjoy Corby’s second ever Pride event

8 Police tape off section of Kettering car park after man's sudden death

9 Corby town centre Irish bar Posh Paddy’s shuts its doors for good

10 Career change couple aiming to 'give Kettering community what it wants' as they reopen pub

The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during May...

