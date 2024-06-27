The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during June 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, including a Kettering pub re-opening under new management and a Corby town centre pub closing its doors for good.
A well-known jewellery brand has also closed its store at Rushden Lakes.
Numerous politicians have headed to the north of the county in recent weeks in the run-up to next month’s General Election, including Labour leader Keir Starmer in Kettering and Home Secretary James Cleverly in Corby.
And this newspaper covered every day of the gross misconduct hearing for Northamptonshire’s Chief Constable Nick Adderley.
Our reporters went along to Corby’s second ever Pride event and KettFest 2024, with some lovely pictures showing the community coming together and having fun.
During June, we’ve delved into the archives once again to find some great old pictures, including a picture special from Corby primary schools throughout the years and remembering Kettering's pubs with past pictures of bar staff, managers and regulars.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
1 Council won't stump up for damage caused to Irchester widow's fence saying residents should check trees for hazards and report them
2 Desborough pensioner who 'put head in sand' and didn't declare true savings told to pay back benefits
