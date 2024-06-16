Changing drinking habits have seen at least a dozen pubs close in the area leaving a few doughty survivors.
Some feared the smoking ban would destroy the local – people could buy bottles from supermarkets and drink at home.
But there’s nothing quite like the camaraderie in your favourite bar sharing a laugh, watching the footy, enjoying a meal and catching up with mates.
Maybe you have photos from good times in your local or pictures of pubs that are no longer here.
1. Looking back at pubs in the Kettering area
Kettering Wayfarers pub supporters of Faryl Smith May 2008 Photo: Kit Mallin
2. Looking back at pubs in the Kettering area - customers and staff
Kettering Sponsored walk in aid of the Northampton boys Gym club Luke Seigies, James Kikta Stuart Jones, Luke Neal and Clare Neal leave the Telford Lodge pub on the first leg of their walk to Kings Lynn 2006 Photo: Alan Castle
3. Looking back at pubs in the Kettering area - customers and staff
Kettering Carnival. The Harlequin Pub "Hawaii". August 2006 Photo: Bernard Hales
4. Looking back at pubs in the Kettering area - customers and staff
Kettering: Trading Post Pub Bar man of the year finalist. Gareth Head. April 2010 Photo: Alan Castle
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.