Changing drinking habits have seen at least a dozen pubs close in the area leaving a few doughty survivors.

Some feared the smoking ban would destroy the local – people could buy bottles from supermarkets and drink at home.

But there’s nothing quite like the camaraderie in your favourite bar sharing a laugh, watching the footy, enjoying a meal and catching up with mates.

Maybe you have photos from good times in your local or pictures of pubs that are no longer here.

Share them with us at [email protected].

1 . Looking back at pubs in the Kettering area Kettering Wayfarers pub supporters of Faryl Smith May 2008 Photo: Kit Mallin Photo Sales

2 . Looking back at pubs in the Kettering area - customers and staff Kettering Sponsored walk in aid of the Northampton boys Gym club Luke Seigies, James Kikta Stuart Jones, Luke Neal and Clare Neal leave the Telford Lodge pub on the first leg of their walk to Kings Lynn 2006 Photo: Alan Castle Photo Sales

3 . Looking back at pubs in the Kettering area - customers and staff Kettering Carnival. The Harlequin Pub "Hawaii". August 2006 Photo: Bernard Hales Photo Sales

4 . Looking back at pubs in the Kettering area - customers and staff Kettering: Trading Post Pub Bar man of the year finalist. Gareth Head. April 2010 Photo: Alan Castle Photo Sales