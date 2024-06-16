..
Remembering Kettering's pubs 33 retro pictures of bar staff, managers and regulars - from The Wayfarers to The Warren, The Prince of Wales to The Beeswing

By Alison Bagley
Published 16th Jun 2024, 07:00 BST
Kettering and its villages was once home to many pubs with a hostelry on nearly every town centre street and village centre.

Changing drinking habits have seen at least a dozen pubs close in the area leaving a few doughty survivors.

Some feared the smoking ban would destroy the local – people could buy bottles from supermarkets and drink at home.

But there’s nothing quite like the camaraderie in your favourite bar sharing a laugh, watching the footy, enjoying a meal and catching up with mates.

Maybe you have photos from good times in your local or pictures of pubs that are no longer here.

Share them with us at [email protected].

Kettering Wayfarers pub supporters of Faryl Smith May 2008

1. Looking back at pubs in the Kettering area

Kettering Wayfarers pub supporters of Faryl Smith May 2008 Photo: Kit Mallin

Kettering Sponsored walk in aid of the Northampton boys Gym club Luke Seigies, James Kikta Stuart Jones, Luke Neal and Clare Neal leave the Telford Lodge pub on the first leg of their walk to Kings Lynn 2006

2. Looking back at pubs in the Kettering area - customers and staff

Kettering Sponsored walk in aid of the Northampton boys Gym club Luke Seigies, James Kikta Stuart Jones, Luke Neal and Clare Neal leave the Telford Lodge pub on the first leg of their walk to Kings Lynn 2006 Photo: Alan Castle

Kettering Carnival. The Harlequin Pub "Hawaii". August 2006

3. Looking back at pubs in the Kettering area - customers and staff

Kettering Carnival. The Harlequin Pub "Hawaii". August 2006 Photo: Bernard Hales

Kettering: Trading Post Pub Bar man of the year finalist. Gareth Head. April 2010

4. Looking back at pubs in the Kettering area - customers and staff

Kettering: Trading Post Pub Bar man of the year finalist. Gareth Head. April 2010 Photo: Alan Castle

