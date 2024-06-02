St Patrick's School nursery pupil at the official opening of their new play areaSt Patrick's School nursery pupil at the official opening of their new play area
St Patrick's School nursery pupil at the official opening of their new play area

Picture special from Corby primary schools throughout the years

By Callum Faulds
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 08:00 BST
This week we are once again looking back at archive photos from Corby primary schools in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

From sports days to Halloween parties – take a look down memory lane at the best days of your life.

Can you spot anyone you know?

St Patrick's School year two pupil at the official opening of their new play area

1. Corby primary schools throughout the years

St Patrick's School year two pupil at the official opening of their new play area Photo: Jamie Lorriman

St Patricks school nativity

2. Corby primary schools throughout the years

St Patricks school nativity Photo: Kit Mallin

Youngsters from Oakley Vale, Danesholme and Kingswood Primary Schools were invited to a free Halloween disco organised by Corby Council at the Grampian Club in Patrick Road

3. Corby primary schools throughout the years

Youngsters from Oakley Vale, Danesholme and Kingswood Primary Schools were invited to a free Halloween disco organised by Corby Council at the Grampian Club in Patrick Road Photo: UGC

Kingswood Primary School, visit by Natural World Experience to show pupils interesting creatures

4. Corby primary schools throughout the years

Kingswood Primary School, visit by Natural World Experience to show pupils interesting creatures Photo: Alison Bagley

