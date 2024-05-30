The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during May 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events.

Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, including the sentencing of a drunk driver who killed two friends in Rushden and the Kettering entrepreneur enjoying success with his gluten-free venture.

It was an early start for our coverage of Rowell Fair, the annual tradition which always draws the crowds in.

This month saw big news for Corby with sports giant Nike revealing its plans to open a logistics campus in the town.

Some of this month's front pages

And we can’t forget Kettering’s Kyren becoming the World Snooker Champion – what an achievement!

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

2 Picture special of Rowell Fair 2024 Proclamation with thousands filling streets of Rothwell

5 Sombre emergency service workers still at cordon around Wellingborough Embankment following serious incident on Nene

8 Picture special of World Snooker Champion Kyren Wilson welcomed home at Wicksteed Park party

9 Kettering benefit fraudster jailed after failing to stay out of trouble

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.