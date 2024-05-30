The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during May 2024
Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, including the sentencing of a drunk driver who killed two friends in Rushden and the Kettering entrepreneur enjoying success with his gluten-free venture.
It was an early start for our coverage of Rowell Fair, the annual tradition which always draws the crowds in.
This month saw big news for Corby with sports giant Nike revealing its plans to open a logistics campus in the town.
And we can’t forget Kettering’s Kyren becoming the World Snooker Champion – what an achievement!
During May, we’ve delved into the archives once again to find some lovely old pictures, including looking back at 45 pictures from Corby primary schools from 2006 to 2010 and back to the 1980s with 50 pictures from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
1 Drunk driver Aaron Smith who was high on cocaine 'flew' his car through the air, killing two pals in Rushden
4 Corby pair frittered away £35,000 on gambling, clothes and shopping after it was accidentally paid into daughter’s ‘recycled’ bank account
5 Sombre emergency service workers still at cordon around Wellingborough Embankment following serious incident on Nene
6 More unrest at Lodge Park Academy in Corby as another headteacher exits and fed-up staff 'consider industrial action'
7 Nike logistics campus set to open in Corby at huge 43-acre operation that will create hundreds of jobs
10 Plans coming along swimmingly for new pool opening soon in Wellingborough's Finedon Road industrial estate
