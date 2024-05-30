The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during May 2024

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events.

Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, including the sentencing of a drunk driver who killed two friends in Rushden and the Kettering entrepreneur enjoying success with his gluten-free venture.

It was an early start for our coverage of Rowell Fair, the annual tradition which always draws the crowds in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This month saw big news for Corby with sports giant Nike revealing its plans to open a logistics campus in the town.

Some of this month's front pagesSome of this month's front pages
Some of this month's front pages

And we can’t forget Kettering’s Kyren becoming the World Snooker Champion – what an achievement!

During May, we’ve delved into the archives once again to find some lovely old pictures, including looking back at 45 pictures from Corby primary schools from 2006 to 2010 and back to the 1980s with 50 pictures from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1 Drunk driver Aaron Smith who was high on cocaine 'flew' his car through the air, killing two pals in Rushden

2 Picture special of Rowell Fair 2024 Proclamation with thousands filling streets of Rothwell

3 Kettering entrepreneur's gluten free venture goes from strength to strength

4 Corby pair frittered away £35,000 on gambling, clothes and shopping after it was accidentally paid into daughter’s ‘recycled’ bank account

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

5 Sombre emergency service workers still at cordon around Wellingborough Embankment following serious incident on Nene

6 More unrest at Lodge Park Academy in Corby as another headteacher exits and fed-up staff 'consider industrial action'

7 Nike logistics campus set to open in Corby at huge 43-acre operation that will create hundreds of jobs

8 Picture special of World Snooker Champion Kyren Wilson welcomed home at Wicksteed Park party

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

9 Kettering benefit fraudster jailed after failing to stay out of trouble

10 Plans coming along swimmingly for new pool opening soon in Wellingborough's Finedon Road industrial estate

Read More
The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during Apr...

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.

If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.

Related topics:KetteringCorbyWellingboroughNikeKyren Wilson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.