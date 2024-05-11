Kettering benefit fraudster jailed after failing to stay out of trouble
A woman who was given a final chance to stay out of prison by magistrates has been jailed after getting into more trouble with the law.
Gemma Vickery, of Barnes Close, Kettering, was convicted in January of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions that she was no longer carer for a child, and that she was no longer entitled to the child element of universal credit.
While living in Corby, she continued to claim benefits for more than two years between January 2017 and March 2019, despite not being entitled to them.
She was given a 25 week prison sentence, which was suspended on the proviso that she stayed out of trouble for a year.
But the 35-year-old was back before the courts at the end of April because she committed another three offences while subject to the suspended sentence.
On March 31 she stole coffee worth £60 from Tesco Express in London Road, Kettering and threatened a man in the shop.
Then on April 24, Vickery was found in King Kebab in Silver Street, Kettering with a folding pocket knife.
She admitted possession of an offensive weapon, shoplifting and a public order offence.
Vickery, who has a history of drugs issues and shoplifting, had her original 25-week prison sentence enacted with a further 12 weeks for the later offences committed while subject to the suspended sentence during an appearance before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on April 25.
She will have to serve half of her sentence before she is released on licence.