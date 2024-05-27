Rum and milk was the drink of the day used to toast the Lord of the Manor and The King, and to prepare those brave enough to enter the scuffles and protect their halberds.
The fair weather and the bank holiday break boosted numbers to the event that sees the Bailiff of the Lord of the Manor, Frank York, ride through the town to read an ancient charter.
1. Rowell Fair Proclamation 2024:Reading of the proclamation at Rowell Fair in Rothwell, Northants
Rowell Fair 2024 Proclamation:Rowell Fair 2024 proc Photo: Alison Bagley
2. Rowell Fair Proclamation 2024:Reading of the proclamation at Rowell Fair in Rothwell, Northants
Rowell Fair 2024 Proclamation:Rowell Fair 2024 proc Photo: Alison Bagley
3. Rowell Fair Proclamation 2024:Reading of the proclamation at Rowell Fair in Rothwell, Northants
Rowell Fair 2024 Proclamation:Rowell Fair 2024 proc Photo: Alison Bagley
4. Rowell Fair Proclamation 2024:Reading of the proclamation at Rowell Fair in Rothwell, Northants
Rowell Fair 2024 Proclamation:Rowell Fair 2024 proc Photo: Alison Bagley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.