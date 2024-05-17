Thanking the cheering crowd for their support, Kyren then posed for photos with the ‘Silver Lady’ trophy with people who patiently queued to congratulate him.

Former world champion Peter Ebdon dropped in to reunite with Kyren, recalling the first time he played him at pool – at a tournament at Weetabix – and lost.

He said: “I always knew in my heart he would be world champion. He can go on to be a triple crown winner.”

Overwhelmed by the attendance, Kyren said: “It’s amazing, it’s lovely.”

1 . Kyren Wilson World Snooker Champion homecoming party at Wicksteed Park Kettering:Kyren Wilson World Snooker Champion homecoming party at Wicksteed Park Kettering Kyren Wilson World Snooker Champion homecoming party at Wicksteed Park Kettering Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Kyren Wilson World Snooker Champion homecoming party at Wicksteed Park Kettering:Kyren Wilson World Snooker Champion homecoming party at Wicksteed Park Kettering Kyren Wilson World Snooker Champion homecoming party at Wicksteed Park Kettering Owen Jolley, 11, from Rushden Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Kyren Wilson World Snooker Champion homecoming party at Wicksteed Park Kettering:Kyren Wilson World Snooker Champion homecoming party at Wicksteed Park Kettering Kyren Wilson World Snooker Champion with former world champion Peter Ebdon at Wicksteed Park Kettering Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales