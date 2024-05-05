..
Back to the 1980s with 50 pictures from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

We’re looking back to the 1980s
By Alison Bagley
Published 5th May 2024, 06:00 BST

Remember the 1980s? Well, if you do, you may feature in the photos we’ve found in our archive.

There’s pictures from Scout and Guide groups cadets and volunteer organisations.

From fundraisers to activities, camping, yomping and driving new minibuses– our photographers covered events across the area.

Have a good look through to see who you recognise.

Enjoy your walk down memory lane!

Retro pictures from the archives 1982 KETTERING GANG SHOW

Retro pictures from the archives 1982 KETTERING GANG SHOW

Retro pictures from the archives 1982 KETTERING GANG SHOW Photo: Northamptonshire Telegraph

Retro pictures from the archives:1982 KETTERING GANG SHOW

Retro pictures from the archives:1986 CHIEF SCOUT AWARDS.

3. Back to the 1980s

Retro pictures from the archives:1986 CHIEF SCOUT AWARDS. Photo: Northamptonshire Telegraph

Retro pictures from the archives:1986 SJAB AWARDS

