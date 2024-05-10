Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police cordon is in place this evening as officers investigate a serious incident on the River Nene.

Officers are still on the scene of the Embankment after they were called there, along with other emergency services, earlier today.

The warm weather had brought people down to the River Nene today to cool off. But police say someone got into difficulty in the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The air ambulance was also called to the Embankment, at a site close to the blue footbridge over the Nene at the rear of Nene Court.

Emergency services are at the River Nene this evening following a serious incident. Image: Alison Bagley

The cordon is around 500m from the splash park area.

A group of parents and teens have begun to arrive to the river’s edge this teatime.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue water rescue specialists are also at the river, while the investigation into what happened continues. It’s expected that the cordon will remain in place for the coming hours.

A parent at the river said: “It’s just really worrying. I’ve got two children and at this time of year when it gets hot kids will think that rivers are fun places. It’s really upsetting that’s something happened here.”