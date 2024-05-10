Sombre emergency service workers still at cordon around Wellingborough Embankment following serious incident on Nene
Officers are still on the scene of the Embankment after they were called there, along with other emergency services, earlier today.
The warm weather had brought people down to the River Nene today to cool off. But police say someone got into difficulty in the water.
The air ambulance was also called to the Embankment, at a site close to the blue footbridge over the Nene at the rear of Nene Court.
The cordon is around 500m from the splash park area.
A group of parents and teens have begun to arrive to the river’s edge this teatime.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue water rescue specialists are also at the river, while the investigation into what happened continues. It’s expected that the cordon will remain in place for the coming hours.
A parent at the river said: “It’s just really worrying. I’ve got two children and at this time of year when it gets hot kids will think that rivers are fun places. It’s really upsetting that’s something happened here.”
Police are expected to give a further update later this evening.