The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during April 2024
April has been another busy month for news from the world of business, politics, court, crime and community in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.
Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, including highlighting where the worst potholes are in north Northants, a new Corby cafe hoping to be at the heart of its community and the hugely successful Wellingborough restaurateur taking on a new venture.
We were in court for the ‘repulsive’ men who tattooed ‘nonce’ on a vulnerable man’s head.
And we were out at the scene bringing you the latest following a stabbing in Corby one evening earlier this month.
During April, we’ve delved into the archives once again to find some cracking old pictures, including looking back at Wellingborough events, people and places from the 1950s and 60s and photos from funfairs and carnivals through the years in Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
6 Wellingborough restaurateur to take over village pub as Ember owner looks to take ‘a different approach’ to fine dining
8 'Repulsive' men who tattooed 'nonce' three times on vulnerable man's head avoid jail because victim sold his story to The Sun for £100
9 New Corby cafe Tanglewood Eatery wants to be at the heart of its community – and even has a menu for dogs
10 Meet six of the adorable dogs at Northamptonshire's Animals In Need hoping to be re-homed this week
