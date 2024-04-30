The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during April 2024

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

April has been another busy month for news from the world of business, politics, court, crime and community in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, including highlighting where the worst potholes are in north Northants, a new Corby cafe hoping to be at the heart of its community and the hugely successful Wellingborough restaurateur taking on a new venture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We were in court for the ‘repulsive’ men who tattooed ‘nonce’ on a vulnerable man’s head.

Some of this month's front pages from the Northants TelegraphSome of this month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph
Some of this month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph

And we were out at the scene bringing you the latest following a stabbing in Corby one evening earlier this month.

During April, we’ve delved into the archives once again to find some cracking old pictures, including looking back at Wellingborough events, people and places from the 1950s and 60s and photos from funfairs and carnivals through the years in Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1 The 15 Corby homes going to auction for under £100k as troubled HMO firm offloads its stock

2 The very worst potholes in North Northamptonshire

3 Armed police respond to stabbing in Corby

4 Corby man died in prison aged just 29

5 New north Northamptonshire bus routes revealed as part of £2m funding boost

6 Wellingborough restaurateur to take over village pub as Ember owner looks to take ‘a different approach’ to fine dining

7 End of the road for drivers in Corby's George Street who will face fines from next week

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

8 'Repulsive' men who tattooed 'nonce' three times on vulnerable man's head avoid jail because victim sold his story to The Sun for £100

9 New Corby cafe Tanglewood Eatery wants to be at the heart of its community – and even has a menu for dogs

10 Meet six of the adorable dogs at Northamptonshire's Animals In Need hoping to be re-homed this week

Read More
The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during Mar...

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.

If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.

Related topics:WellingboroughNorthantsKetteringCorbyRushdenNorth Northamptonshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.