The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during March 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

March has been another busy month for news in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, including the movie star who popped into Kettering Odeon to watch his own film, a hugely successful fundraiser organised by Team Sebastian and a campaign to change new car park charges at a town centre supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pubs have been in the news too, with a familiar face returning behind the bar at an estate pub as well as an historic Corby drinking establishment going on the market.

Some of this month's front pages by the Northants Telegraph

And then there was World Book Day with some incredible costumes created by young bookworms at our local schools!

During March, we’ve delved into the archives once again to find some cracking old pictures, including 55 photos looking back at Wellingborough and Wollaston secondary school days.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Movie star pops into Kettering Odeon to watch Ghostbusters blockbuster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 White Arches in Wellingborough and Rushden issues statement after administration fears over stakeholder MBH Corporation

6 Familiar face back behind the bar as Kettering pub prepares to reopen

8 Kettering employers named and shamed for failing to pay worker minimum wage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.