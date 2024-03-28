The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during March 2024
March has been another busy month for news in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.
Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, including the movie star who popped into Kettering Odeon to watch his own film, a hugely successful fundraiser organised by Team Sebastian and a campaign to change new car park charges at a town centre supermarket.
Pubs have been in the news too, with a familiar face returning behind the bar at an estate pub as well as an historic Corby drinking establishment going on the market.
And then there was World Book Day with some incredible costumes created by young bookworms at our local schools!
During March, we’ve delved into the archives once again to find some cracking old pictures, including 55 photos looking back at Wellingborough and Wollaston secondary school days.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
2 World Book Day 2024 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and across North Northamptonshire - all the best costumes
4 'Incredible' £56,000 raised by Kettering Strictly for Sebastian event to fund Northampton hospital children's activity area
5 White Arches in Wellingborough and Rushden issues statement after administration fears over stakeholder MBH Corporation
9 'Don't drain the life out of the town’ - Kettering Sainsbury's car park users appeal to management over rule change
