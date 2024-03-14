White Arches in Wellingborough and Rushden issues statement after administration fears over stakeholder MBH Corporation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caravan and motorhome dealer White Arches which has sites in Wellingborough and Rushden has issued a statement on its future.

It comes after administrators were appointed for MBH Corporation, the company which bought White Arches Caravans and White Arches Motorhomes in a multi-million pound deal last year.

A statement issued by White Arches today (Thursday) said: “MBH Corporation plc recently took steps to place MBH Corporation into administration.

White Arches in Rushden

"MBH is a shareholder of White Arches.

"While this news is disappointing, we expect this will have limited impact on White Arches, as MBH is a shareholder only – White Arches was not relying on funding from them.

"Separately, we have recently been working closely with our stakeholders and our advisors to explore options that would enable us to bring additional investment into the business which would put in place the financial platform we need to be able to take our growth plans forward.

"This includes exploring a potential sale of the business to a new investor.

"We cannot comment further while discussions remain ongoing.”

White Arches, which has more than 46 years’ experience in the industry, operates two businesses - White Arches Caravans based in Rushden and White Arches Motorhomes in Wellingborough.

White Arches Caravans specialise in new and used caravans, including Swift caravans, Bailey caravans, Coachman caravans, Sprite caravans and the Swift Archway range of caravans.