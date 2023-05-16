White Arches in Wellingborough and Rushden bought by MBH Corporation plc in multi-million pound deal

MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, has announced the completion for the acquisition of White Arches Caravans and White Arches Motorhomes.

White Arches becomes one of 20 companies within the MBH Corporation and along with Robinsons Caravans, which joined MBH in March 2020, will become an important part of the company’s fast-growing Leisure Vertical – one of seven vertical business lines spanning five countries.

White Arches, a business established 46 years ago, operates two businesses - White Arches Caravans based in Rushden and White Arches Motorhomes in Wellingborough.

White Arches in Rushden

White Arches Caravans specialise in new and used caravans, including Swift caravans, Bailey caravans, Coachman caravans, Sprite caravans and the Swift Archway range of caravans.

The offering at White Arches Motorhomes includes Adria motorhomes, Bailey motorhomes, Auto-Trail motorhomes as well as VW Campers. Paul Seabridge, CEO of Robinsons Caravans and the MBH Corporation Leisure Vertical, will oversee the integration of White Arches into MBH and will manage the business going forward.

He said: “With the continued interest in owning caravans and motorhomes in the UK, we feel that the timing is right for White Arches to become part of a larger group that already has extensive experience in this sector.

"The MBH agglomeration model allows us to continue to grow the White Arches business organically, whilst collaborating and networking with experienced business leaders across a whole range of sectors within the group, both in the UK and internationally.

"The opportunities for further growth are exciting.”

Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation said: "With White Arches joining Robinsons Caravans within the MBH Leisure Vertical, the MBH offering within the caravan and motorhome sector becomes even stronger – with many synergies and best practices to be shared.

"Our objective remains to become the number one caravans and motorhome group in the UK providing an excellent experience for customers and for our own employees”

White Arches unaudited revenue for year ended 30 September 2022 was £25.1m.

The purchase consideration is estimated to be approximately between £7m to £8m in cash subject to finalisation of completion accounts.