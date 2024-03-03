News you can trust since 1897
Looking back at 38 famous faces visiting Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

We’ve found people from the telly, royalty and sport
By Alison Bagley
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

You’ve admired them from afar for their acting, sporting or people skills so when you get to meet someone famous, it’s quite exciting.

In times gone by you might have queued to get an autograph of a football player, or stood in a crowd hoping to have a brush with fame.

Mick Smith with his brother Jim Dale

1. Famous faces visit Northamptonshire

Mick Smith with his brother Jim Dale

1979 Ralph Reader at Kettering Gang Show

2. Famous faces visit Northamptonshire

1979 Ralph Reader at Kettering Gang Show

Noel Edmonds visits Kettering Rugby Club in 1972

3. Famous faces visit Northamptonshire

Noel Edmonds visits Kettering Rugby Club in 1972

Sooty and Harry H Corbett meet fans in Corby in 1973

4. Famous faces visit Northamptonshire, Northants Telegraph retro, :Pictures from the archive of famous faces in Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough areas

Sooty and Harry H Corbett meet fans in Corby in 1973

