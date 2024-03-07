Vinnie Jennings, Louis Jennings and indie Jennings from Kettering as Harry Potter, Gangsta Granny and Puss in BootsVinnie Jennings, Louis Jennings and indie Jennings from Kettering as Harry Potter, Gangsta Granny and Puss in Boots
Vinnie Jennings, Louis Jennings and indie Jennings from Kettering as Harry Potter, Gangsta Granny and Puss in Boots

World Book Day 2024 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and across North Northamptonshire - all the best costumes

Here are the best Gangsta Grannys, Wimpy Kids, Wonkas and more from this year’s World Book Day
By Callum Faulds
Published 7th Mar 2024, 12:03 GMT

It’s been a busy few days for mums and dads who have been gluing, sticking, painting and glittering outfits ready for this year’s World Book Day.

We asked you to show us your kids’ costumes, and you responded in your droves! So now it’s time to sit back, relax, and appreciate all your hard work

Mack from Desborough as the Grinch

1. World Book Day 2024

Mack from Desborough as the Grinch Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Rosie Farquhar sent in this picture saying we might see this shark out and about

2. World Book Day 2024

Rosie Farquhar sent in this picture saying we might see this shark out and about Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Jude from Corby dressed as Jesus

3. World Book Day 2024

Jude from Corby dressed as Jesus Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Carlii Wiley sent in this princess pic

4. World Book Day 2024

Carlii Wiley sent in this princess pic Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:North NorthamptonshireCorbyKetteringWellingborough