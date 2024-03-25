Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stand up comedian, podcaster, TV panellist and champion of all things Kettering James Acaster popped into the town’s Odeon cinema to watch his screen debut with friends.

The funnyman-turned-movie actor has joined a much-loved Hollywood franchise starring in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire as inventor Lars Pinfield.

Mr Acaster shared that he would be visiting his hometown multiplex to watch the film in his latest podcast, and true to his word he dropped by much to the amazement of patrons.

As well as enjoying the film with friends, Mr Acaster signed the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire poster in which he features in a red Ghostbuster anorak.

The autographed poster is now on display in the foyer and it is believed the memorabilia will be used to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

In the movie a bespectacled Mr Acaster co-stars with Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

To portray Lars Pinfield, Mr Acaster watched the original films and studied the Egon Spengler character, an inventor in the original film.

Dan Aykroyd, who reprises his iconic role, gave the Kettering star his seal of approval describing him as ‘great’, ‘very funny’ and ‘wonderful’.