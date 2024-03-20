Kettering comedian James Acaster turned movie star makes screen debut as Ghostbusters Frozen Empire opens
He’s a stand-up sensation, a premier podcast performer, drummer-musician and now Kettering’s favourite comedian has entered the world of moving making in a Hollywood blockbuster.
James Acaster has already attended the New York premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire rubbing shoulders on the red carpet with co-stars Paul Rudd, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.
Mr Acaster has been flexing his acting muscles in the spooky sequel of the Ghostbusters franchise, starring as inventor Lars Pinfield in the Ghostbusters’ lab.
Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Mr Acaster admitted he has loved Ghostbusters since he was little and being part of the film ‘feels too big to comprehend’.
He said: “I have loved Ghostbusters since I can remember. I had a backpack, the lunchbox and watched the cartoons. It feels like you’re stepping into something that has always been part of your life.”
To portray Lars Pinfield, Mr Acaster watched the original films and studied the Egon Spengler character, an inventor in the previous film.
Dan Aykroyd, who reprises his iconic role, gave the Kettering star his seal of approval describing him as ‘great’, ‘very funny’ and ‘wonderful’.
In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire the Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level.
When the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.
In the movie a bespectacled Mr Acaster complete with red Ghostbuster anorak, joins a cast of stars including Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.
Local fans can see Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, (classified as a 12a) starting on Friday, March, 22 at the Odeon in Kettering, The Savoy in Corby with the first showing at midday. Cineworld Rushden Lakes & IMAX will be showing the film at 1pm, but fans who can’t wait that long could go to Cineworld Cinema Northampton where the first showing is 11.20am.