Kettering comedian James Acaster turned movie star makes screen debut as Ghostbusters Frozen Empire opens

He’s a stand-up sensation, a premier podcast performer, drummer-musician and now Kettering’s favourite comedian has entered the world of moving making in a Hollywood blockbuster.

James Acaster has already attended the New York premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire rubbing shoulders on the red carpet with co-stars Paul Rudd, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.

Mr Acaster has been flexing his acting muscles in the spooky sequel of the Ghostbusters franchise, starring as inventor Lars Pinfield in the Ghostbusters’ lab.

James Acaster attends the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Mr Acaster admitted he has loved Ghostbusters since he was little and being part of the film ‘feels too big to comprehend’.

He said: “I have loved Ghostbusters since I can remember. I had a backpack, the lunchbox and watched the cartoons. It feels like you’re stepping into something that has always been part of your life.”

To portray Lars Pinfield, Mr Acaster watched the original films and studied the Egon Spengler character, an inventor in the previous film.

James Acaster in the new Ghostbusters film

Dan Aykroyd, who reprises his iconic role, gave the Kettering star his seal of approval describing him as ‘great’, ‘very funny’ and ‘wonderful’.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire the Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level.

When the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.

In the movie a bespectacled Mr Acaster complete with red Ghostbuster anorak, joins a cast of stars including Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

(L-R) Bill Murray, Emily Alyn Lind, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Gil Kenan, Carrie Coon, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd and Jason Reitman attend the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

