Kettering comedian James Acaster backs Labour's Rosie Wrighting to be constituency's next MP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kettering comedian James Acaster says he’s backing Labour’s Rosie Wrighting to be his home town’s next MP.

The award-winning stand-up talent, who went to Montagu School and worked at Wicksteed Park as a youngster, declared his support in a recorded video message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the 39-year-old, who often uses the town in his comedy routines, said he believes change ‘could be an amazing thing'.

In the video, he said: “[The] people of Kettering are very inspiring to me. They’ve achieved amazing things off their own backs, the Youth Works organisation for example, they protested the flattening of Weekley Hall Woods and won, [and] also keeping the Kettering Lighthouse Theatre open. Those are all remarkable things, but you shouldn’t have had to do them on your own.

"You should have had support from the people in charge and I think now is the opportunity to demand a leader who will give you that support, someone who you actually deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would say Rosie Wrighting is that person. So get out there [and] most importantly vote, make your voice heard, and I would say put an old X in the box for Rosie Wrighting.”

Rosie Wrighting has been backed by James Acaster

Ms Wrighting will also have to overturn a big majority to defeat Conservative MP Philip Hollobone at the next general election.

But she’s hopeful of turning the Kettering constituency red for the first time since Phil Sawford won in 2001.

She said: “The recent by-election results, including right here in Northamptonshire, have really I think shown how keenly people in Northamptonshire and across the country feel it is time for change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I notice a real buzz around the possibility of a general election and the chance to put an end to 14 years of Tory decline.