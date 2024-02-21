Kettering comedian James Acaster backs Labour's Rosie Wrighting to be constituency's next MP
Kettering comedian James Acaster says he’s backing Labour’s Rosie Wrighting to be his home town’s next MP.
The award-winning stand-up talent, who went to Montagu School and worked at Wicksteed Park as a youngster, declared his support in a recorded video message.
In the video he said he found the Wellingborough by-election – which Labour’s Gen Kitchen won after overturning a huge Conservative majority – ‘very, very exciting’.
And the 39-year-old, who often uses the town in his comedy routines, said he believes change ‘could be an amazing thing'.
In the video, he said: “[The] people of Kettering are very inspiring to me. They’ve achieved amazing things off their own backs, the Youth Works organisation for example, they protested the flattening of Weekley Hall Woods and won, [and] also keeping the Kettering Lighthouse Theatre open. Those are all remarkable things, but you shouldn’t have had to do them on your own.
"You should have had support from the people in charge and I think now is the opportunity to demand a leader who will give you that support, someone who you actually deserve.
"I would say Rosie Wrighting is that person. So get out there [and] most importantly vote, make your voice heard, and I would say put an old X in the box for Rosie Wrighting.”
Ms Wrighting will also have to overturn a big majority to defeat Conservative MP Philip Hollobone at the next general election.
But she’s hopeful of turning the Kettering constituency red for the first time since Phil Sawford won in 2001.
She said: “The recent by-election results, including right here in Northamptonshire, have really I think shown how keenly people in Northamptonshire and across the country feel it is time for change.
"I notice a real buzz around the possibility of a general election and the chance to put an end to 14 years of Tory decline.
"The sooner it comes the better. I want to show the people of Kettering that we can get our future back and start to rebuild our country. To know James is of the same opinion is heartening – he has done so much to put Kettering on the map and I’m thrilled to have his endorsement.”