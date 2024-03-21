Historic Corby pub The Raven goes on the market after owner says it's ‘not commercially viable’

The Raven Hotel in Corby is up for sale. Image: National World

The freehold of a landmark Corby pub is up for sale.

The Raven in Rockingham Road holds a proud place in Corby’s history. The pub and hotel, which has a well-used hall at the rear, was built in the mid-1930s for those visiting the new town’s flourishing steelworker community.

But now its future is hanging in the balance after Star Pubs said it wasn’t part of their plans.

Members of Corby Forest Bowls Club when it was announced last year that the club is staying open following a successful campaign.

Forest Bowls Club at the rear of the pub – which faced its own fight for survival two years ago and is now a designated community asset – is also part of the sale. The club retains its ten-year lease and has first refusal on the green oasis.

It’s hoped the building will be retained as a pub and hotel, but it will also be an attractive proposition for developers.

Locals reacted with shock on social media after The Raven’s current tenants posted the news.

Ann Marie Davis said: “Such a shame let's hope it stays open. Everyone has memories from this building. Young and old, parents and grandparents.”

And David Huffadine-Smith said: “Surely there must be a very strong case for this building and site being designated as a community asset and taken over by the town council and run for the benefit of the whole community.”

Ward councillor Mark Pengelly (Lab, Lloyds) said: “People will remember last year we spent a considerable amount of time saving the bowling club from closure.

"We will be working hard along with the community to ensure that the site remains a public house for the benefit of the whole area.”

A Star Pubs spokeswoman said: “Like all pub companies we regularly review our estate to ensure we have the right pubs in the right locations. We have earmarked The Raven Hotel for sale as part of this process as it is no longer commercially viable under Star Pubs’ business model.

