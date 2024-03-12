'Don't drain the life out of the town’ - Kettering Sainsbury's car park users appeal to management over rule change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesses and organisations who rely on a Kettering town centre car park have appealed to its owner to simplify charges.

Users of community groups, places of faith and restaurants close to the Sainsbury’s store in Rockingham Road have been baffled by the new fee structures put in place.

During store hours, vehicle owners can use the pay and display machines with cards, but ten minutes after closing time a different method is required – payment using an app.

Rev Tom Houston (on right) with campaigners at the entrance to Sainsbury's car park in Rockingham Road Kettering /National World

Organisations whose customers have traditionally paid to use the car park when out at night could now face a fine.

Rev Tom Houston, vicar of St Andrew’s Church and manager of its Kettering Arts Centre, said: “The changes to car parking access is draining the life out of the north side of our town centre.

"This car park has been a lifeline for community groups, places of faith and restaurants since it was built.

"These changes will not see a sudden explosion of decline, but a slow bleeding of the health of the area until when we look back in a year’s time and wonder why restaurants are forced to close, faith buildings stop offering vital resources and community spaces and the arts centre is unable to reopen properly. The cause will rest fully upon Sainsbury’s and Euro Car Park’s shoulders.”

Sainsbury's car park in Rockingham Road, Kettering/National World

The Kettering Arts Centre is currently undergoing a £427,000 refurbishment programme and is due to reopen in May.

Mr Houston said: “We only have a small car park with two disabled spaces. If we are asking people to walk 15 minutes to the arts centre, we will soon see people stop coming to use this space.

“If someone is fined £85, they are unlikely to complain or walk the extra 15 minutes from the other side of town, they are more likely to go elsewhere.

“We are not asking them to resume free parking when the store closes, which they used to offer, but that we are able to pay for the parking we use.”

As a well as the potential affect on Kettering Arts Centre, other places of worship and customers of Rockingham Road restaurants have also voiced their concerns.

Mr Houston said: “I’ve spoken with the Salvation Army, Gurdwara, The Raj, Aso Rock and the Royal Bengal and they are all really worried.

"So far Sainsbury’s is refusing to take any responsibility for this. For a company that has shown over and over again their passion for supporting the community they have so far shown no public apology or effort to work with us in finding a way forward.”

Managers of The Raj have said they are already having customers coming in saying they are getting fines ‘left, right and centre’ as the signage is ‘not clear’.

Using the app or by going online, people can book by the hour for out-of-store-hour stays. The cost for one hour or 24 hours is currently charged at the flat rate of £4.34.