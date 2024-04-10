The number one complaint in our mailbag here at NT Towers is potholes.

The state of our roads across North Northamptonshire is a scourge on the area, and local people are rightly upset at the damage they cause to vehicles and their potential to cause serious accidents.

When former cricketer Alan Lamb rode through the county on a charity bike ride recenetly, he told the BBC the county’s roads were the worst he’d seen.

North Northamptonshire Council contracts out its highways responsibilities to Keir in a contract worth £30m every year. But locals don’t think they’re doing a very good job.

In February, council leader Cllr Jason Smithers (Con, Oundle) whose own members handed the contract to Keir just last year criticised the company on social media.

We know this is no joke and we’ve asked NNC a series of questions to which we expect to have the answers later this week. But for now, our photographers have been out and about finding some terrible examples of potholes in our area.

Where safe to do so, we used a banana for scale.

1 . Rockingham Hill, Corby It's just a hill, get over it, and it all your tyres are intact, ring the bell!

2 . Oxford Street, Wellingborough This crater is right in front of a pedestrian refuge. Pedestrians V swerving motorists is not a good idea!

3 . Headlands, Kettering Some of the potholes in one of Kettering's loveliest streets were recently filled in, but unfortunately they didn't catch them all