The very worst potholes in North Northamptonshire

We’ve been out looking for the biggest craters in roads across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and rural Northants
By Alison Bagley and Kate Cronin
Published 10th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

The number one complaint in our mailbag here at NT Towers is potholes.

The state of our roads across North Northamptonshire is a scourge on the area, and local people are rightly upset at the damage they cause to vehicles and their potential to cause serious accidents.

When former cricketer Alan Lamb rode through the county on a charity bike ride recenetly, he told the BBC the county’s roads were the worst he’d seen.

North Northamptonshire Council contracts out its highways responsibilities to Keir in a contract worth £30m every year. But locals don’t think they’re doing a very good job.

In February, council leader Cllr Jason Smithers (Con, Oundle) whose own members handed the contract to Keir just last year criticised the company on social media.

We know this is no joke and we’ve asked NNC a series of questions to which we expect to have the answers later this week. But for now, our photographers have been out and about finding some terrible examples of potholes in our area.

Where safe to do so, we used a banana for scale.

It's just a hill, get over it, and it all your tyres are intact, ring the bell!

1. Rockingham Hill, Corby

It's just a hill, get over it, and it all your tyres are intact, ring the bell! Photo: Kate Cronin

This crater is right in front of a pedestrian refuge. Pedestrians V swerving motorists is not a good idea!

2. Oxford Street, Wellingborough

This crater is right in front of a pedestrian refuge. Pedestrians V swerving motorists is not a good idea! Photo: Alison Bagley

Some of the potholes in one of Kettering's loveliest streets were recently filled in, but unfortunately they didn't catch them all

3. Headlands, Kettering

Some of the potholes in one of Kettering's loveliest streets were recently filled in, but unfortunately they didn't catch them all Photo: Alison Bagley

This one in Isham might already have been fixed but we're not absolutely sure, such is the state of the roads

4. Isham

This one in Isham might already have been fixed but we're not absolutely sure, such is the state of the roads Photo: Alison Bagley

