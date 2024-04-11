End of the road for drivers in Corby's George Street who will face fines from next week

Motorists will not be allowed to drive over the orange section of George Street in Corby from Tuesday.

Motorists using Corby’s main high street will be hit with fines from Tuesday (April 16).

The authorities have had several attempts to stop traffic from going along George Street in the past decade but none have been successful and the street has been widely used by vehicles travelling from one side of the town to the other.

But now the council has brought in a new traffic regulation order (TRO) which will finally give them the chance to enforce the rules – backed by automatic number plate recognition cameras.

It means that traffic will not be able to go along the length of George Street. They will still be able to use Cardigan Place and Everest Lane but must not travel across the main zebra crossing between James Ashworth Square and Corporation Street.

Only taxis, buses and cyclists will be able to enter the main crossing section between the hours of 8am - 6pm between Mondays and Saturdays.

The measures have been introduced to improve safety for pedestrians crossing the road. The estimated £350,000 cost of the scheme will be met by the Government’s Towns Fund and follows extensive local consultation.

Anyone found to be breaching the order will face a fine of £70 (reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days). Following guidance from central government, there will be a grace period in place for the next 6 months, in which anyone driving through the section of George Street will receive a warning letter but not be fined, on the first occasion only. If they continue to flout the rules, a fine will be issued. Once the 6-month grace period has finished, anyone not permitted to drive through the section will receive a letter and fine.

Cllr Matt Binley (Con, Queensway) the council’s Executive Member for Highways, Travel and Assets, said: “We have had comments and concerns from residents about the safety of this particular stretch of road for pedestrians. As well as helping to improve safety levels, the introduction of these enforcement measure will significantly improve the accessibility and mobility for pedestrians and cyclists moving between the town centre retail area and leisure quarters.

“Amending or introducing a TRO is always a last resort, but we hope in this case it will make a significant improvement - reducing the number of vehicles using George Street.”

Council leader Jason Smithers (Con, Oundle) said: “Unfortunately drivers were ignoring the previous TRO, which is why we have amended the TRO and will be taking enforcement action against anyone who flouts the updated TRO.

“But to give drivers time to adjust, and due to the number of drivers who currently use George Street, there will be a grace period for the next 6 months, with anyone driving unpermitted through this stretch, on the first occasion, receiving a warning letter, which will give drivers time to adjust to the change.”

“The amended TRO doesn’t restrict access completely and buses, taxis, private hire and cyclists will still be able to access the section, so pedestrians should be aware.”