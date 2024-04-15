Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed police have responded this evening to a serious incident in Corby.

Officers with guns were seen on the Lodge Park Estate just after 5pm after reports of a disturbance.

This newspaper has learned that a victim has been stabbed and has suffered serious injuries.

Police are guarding a scene in Corby following a stabbing. Part of Hoy Walk between Shetland Way and Uist Walk, close to Medina Park (top right) is cordoned off and detectives have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries

Two scene guards are in Hoy Walk and will remain there throughout the evening. A walkway in Hoy Walk between Shetland Way and Uist Walk has been taped off.

Plain-clothed detectives are already on the scene and have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries in an area stretching from Medina Park, across Stornoway Road and down an alleyway in Hoy Walk.

One local man who did not wish to be named said: “Since they rebuilt most of Arran Way it’s been quiet around here. I walked out to put something in the bin and there were armed police in the street.

"I just went back inside. You don’t really expect to see that outside your front door. A friend of mine said there’d been some kind of disturbance in the alley there.”

Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.