Meet six of the adorable dogs at Northamptonshire's Animals In Need hoping to be re-homed this week

Here are six adorable dogs which are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

Animals in Need is currently looking after the dogs at its kennels at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: "If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years, including re-homing more than 400 animals during 2023.

The charity also has a wildlife unit, which is as busy as ever.

For more information about Animals In Need or any of the dogs pictured which need re-homing, visit www.animals-in-need.org.

Annie provided the following information about each dog in the gallery below

1 . Bambi Bambi is a three-year-old dawn Great Dane. Good with other dogs, cats, hens and older sensible children. Only Dane experienced homes will be considered Photo: Animals In Need Photo Sales

2 . Gizmo Gizmo joined us from a council pound at just 11-months-old. He was no longer wanted and due to be euthanised.We threw this lovely boy a lifeline along with five other dogs in the same position. Gizmo is a cheeky bundle of fun who would love an active home willing to do some training. He is ok with other dogs, but not yet cat tested Photo: Animals In Need Photo Sales

3 . Bailey Bailey is a stunning nine-month-old poodle boy. He could live with other dogs and sensible older children but he will chase cats. He would like an active family willing to carry on his training. Bailey is neutered, vaccinated, ID chipped and will leave us with four weeks' free insurance, rescue back up for life and a session with Nathan Watson Dog Behaviour Photo: Animals In Need Photo Sales

4 . Pharis Pharis is a super friendly greyhound, aged three years. He would be fine to live with sensible children and other large dogs but no cats or small furries. A home with a secure garden is essential Photo: Animals In Need Photo Sales