Retro special - Photos from funfairs and carnivals through the years in Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

Roll up, roll up...
By William Carter
Published 28th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

The opening of Steven’s Funfair in Wellingborough this weekend, and with Corby also set to welcome the show on May 10, provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy all the attractions that come with it.

As the weather slowly starts to heat up and the summer months draw ever closer, long nights and happy memories can be forged at the fair, with parties in the park, carnivals and summer festivals to follow.

Such events are a staple of the season and have been for years. And now that the funfair is back in town, it’s the perfect time to look back at some retro snaps from carnivals, fairgrounds and more.

If you have any you’d like to share, email us at [email protected].

Photo: Kit Mallin:Northants Telegraph

Photo: Kit Mallin:Northants Telegraph

Photo: Alan Castle:Northants Telegraph

Photo: Alison Bagley:Northants Telegraph

