Free-entry funfair back at Wellingborough's Bassetts Park this weekend for 11 days of family-friendly thrills
Families local to Wellingborough’s Bassetts Park will have the opportunity to enjoy all the fun of the fair as the space will soon be decorated with fairground rides, attractions, and more.
Steven’s Funfair is returning to the town from April 26 until May 6, before making its way to Abington Road in Corby from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 19.
A Steven’s Funfair spokesman said: “Bring the family down for a fun day out, from thrill seeking rides to kiddies rides and more, there’s something for everyone so don’t miss out.”
The travelling show has been to all corners of the UK, with a visit in Wellingborough being a fixture on the calendar in previous years, and from next week it will be open from 5pm until 9pm on weekdays, and from 1pm until 9pm at the weekends.
Entry to the funfair is free throughout its time at Bassetts Park.