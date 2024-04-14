..
.

Retro special looking back at Wellingborough events, people and places from 1950s and 60s

We’re looking back at 49 pictures from the archive
By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Wellingborough has changed from a traditional market town to the vibrant multi-cultural melting pot, welcoming people to be part of the growing community.

Market day, carnivals, amateur dramatics, sports days prize-givings and school events are all recorded in our photo archive – painting a picture of life in the town.

Favourite spots also feature with Wellingborough Zoo at the centre of the town providing many a photo opportunity.

So from Ye Golden Lion to an actual lion, sit back and enjoy Wellingborough’s past.

September 15, 1966 - Olympic athlete Anita Neil at work in Wellingborough with colleagues National World

September 15, 1966 - Olympic athlete Anita Neil at work in Wellingborough with colleagues

Wellingborough Carnival Queen chosen, June 1967

Wellingborough Carnival Queen chosen, June 1967

Queen's Guide Award at Wellingborough, June 5, 1968

Queen's Guide Award at Wellingborough, June 5, 1968

Chimps at Wellingborough Zoo photo Betty Fosset with the chimps

Chimps at Wellingborough Zoo photo Betty Fosset with the chimps

