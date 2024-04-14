Retro special looking back at Wellingborough events, people and places from 1950s and 60s

Wellingborough has changed from a traditional market town to the vibrant multi-cultural melting pot, welcoming people to be part of the growing community.

Market day, carnivals, amateur dramatics, sports days prize-givings and school events are all recorded in our photo archive – painting a picture of life in the town.

Favourite spots also feature with Wellingborough Zoo at the centre of the town providing many a photo opportunity.

So from Ye Golden Lion to an actual lion, sit back and enjoy Wellingborough’s past.

1 . Looking Back September 15, 1966 - Olympic athlete Anita Neil at work in Wellingborough with colleagues National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Looking Back Wellingborough Carnival Queen chosen, June 1967 Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Looking Back Queen's Guide Award at Wellingborough, June 5, 1968 Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Looking Back Chimps at Wellingborough Zoo photo Betty Fosset with the chimps Photo: National World Photo Sales