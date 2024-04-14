Retro special looking back at Wellingborough events, people and places from 1950s and 60s

Wellingborough has changed from a traditional market town to the vibrant multi-cultural melting pot, welcoming people to be part of the growing community.
Market day, carnivals, amateur dramatics, sports days prize-givings and school events are all recorded in our photo archive – painting a picture of life in the town.
Favourite spots also feature with Wellingborough Zoo at the centre of the town providing many a photo opportunity.
So from Ye Golden Lion to an actual lion, sit back and enjoy Wellingborough’s past.
