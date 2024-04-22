New north Northamptonshire bus routes revealed as part of £2m funding boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of new and improved bus services across north Northamptonshire will be phased in over the coming months, after plans to create better connectivity across the county were announced.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has allocated North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) just over £2m to fund phase three of its Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) in 2024/25. This funding makes up part of the millions of pounds reallocated to local authorities following the cancellation of the northern sections of HS2.

NNC’s plans propose a total of seven new bus services covering key routes in the region, as well as several suggestions for service enhancements and replacements.

Buses queue in Corby. File picture by Alison Bagley.

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers (Con) said: “Retaining high quality bus services is a priority for us and this funding stream will have such a positive impact on local communities.

“From speaking to residents, we know that high quality bus services are vital to help reduce isolation and support local economies.”

A breakdown of proposed expenditure indicates that £2m will be spent on the new bus service agreements, £50,000 on bus stop upgrades and an additional £35,000 on marketing for the new services.

New services include:

Monday to Saturday service from Rushden Lakes / Raunds to Oundle

Weekday service from Stamford to Oundle

Monday to Saturday hourly service from Weldon Airfield to Kettering, via Kettering General Hospital (KGH)

Weekday service from Corby Shopping bus from Weldon

Monday to Saturday hourly bus from Kettering to Brambleside

Monday to Saturday service from Wellingborough to Berrymoor, hourly or every half-hour

Demand responsive transport (DRT) covering rural areas without a bus service including Oundle and Thrapston

Other service enhancements including increasing the frequency of buses and extending services into the evening have also been put forward for certain routes.

Cllr Matt Binley (Con), portfolio holder for highways, travel and assets, told the NNC executive panel: “Officers have worked long and hard on this to look at everything that can be done with regards to new routes, existing routes and what can be financially viable.

“Of course, there is a risk with regards to the buses, that funding could be cut. We do not know what will happen in the future financial years because, as we know, with regards to government they can change and they can also change their strategies and policies.

“Officers are working very hard behind the scenes to make sure the money is spent to the absolute maximum benefit of the residents of north Northamptonshire.”