The bosses behind one of Wellingborough’s most popular restaurants are set to welcome a new challenge when they take over a Northampton village pub in May.

James Peck, who owns the award-winning wood-smoked restaurant in Nene Court, will soon be at the helm of The Four Pears in Little Houghton, adding to the aforementioned food spot and the recently opened Number 13 cocktail bar.

He says they are hoping to ‘hit the ground running’ from the first week in May.

James Peck (left) is the owner of Ember and number 13 in Nene Court

James said: “We really want to put this beautiful part of Northamptonshire on the map and let the community drive it forward with us.

“This venture is a dream come true for me and my team. It’s been great to celebrate new job creations and the positives in hospitality.

“We can’t wait to welcome you all when we open.”

In our recent review of Ember, our reviewer said ‘I spent the first 18 years of my life living in Wellingborough but I don’t remember eating a meal there as good as this.’

The Four Pears in Little Houghton

While the owners hope to maintain the same quality, they insist they ‘are not looking to replicate’ the Nene Court spot.

James added: “We will be integrating the Japanese BBQ grills into the menu and during summer we will have our outdoor cooking space - and lots of guest chefs.

“We’re not looking to replicate another Ember, as it won’t have the same feel, but there will 100 per cent be signs of a restaurant that’s passionate about wood-fired cooking.

“If you want to pop in for a bar snack and a drink at lunchtime or if you fancy a fine dining experience with wine pairing - we are going to be serving the very best of both worlds.

“We want the pub to feel like a pillar of the community, like you’re walking into your home and for it to replicate the open family feeling Ember has done so well to create in Wellingborough.”

The Four Pears in Bedford Road intends to be open from Wednesdays to Sundays, with the hope of trading seven days a week ‘as soon as possible.’

It will be available for conference hire, is dog-friendly and has a beer garden open to customers for the summer months.

Bosses hope it will be a special location because of its upstairs private dining space and emphasis on family-friendly Sunday roasts.

The menu, which uses local suppliers and producers, will take a different approach to its sister restaurant but will still aim to have the ‘Ember DNA’, including their famous miso sticky toffee pudding.

Clare Deer, the former owner of wine bar Ruby & Claret in Earls Barton, is also joining the team to provide expert wine pairing.