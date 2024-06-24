Picture special - Residents flock to Coronation Park to enjoy Corby’s second ever Pride event

Events on Saturday (June 22) began with a parade which started from The Cube in James Ashworth VC Square, led by Wincanton’s Proud Mary Truck.

The parade then proceeded along George Street, Westcott Way, Elizabeth Street and Cottingham Road, arriving at Coronation Park at 12.30pm.

Hundreds of people took part in the parade, showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Entertainment acts were then held throughout the day in the park, where people gathered to have a good time.

Cllr Callum Reilly, chair of the Pride Committee, said: “From the moment that we walked up to Corby Cube, as we turned the corner all we could hear was whistles, music, people cheering, and that really speaks for itself. That’s the tone that’s been set by the local people, by our community, that’s what people have wanted, and that atmosphere has followed us from the town down into Coronation Park.

"Last year was a real success. People had said to us that they really wanted to see another Pride and we’ve been able to deliver that again this year which is brilliant.

"We’ve had so much investment, so much support from the local community, which has been fantastic, without that support we wouldn’t have been able to deliver what we’ve done today.”

