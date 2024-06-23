Picture special of Kettering festival KettFest 2024

Throughout the day, thousands of people attended events across the town centre as Kettering’s favourite annual cultural festival sweltered under a blue sky.
It was thirsty work for the crowd keeping up with multiple entertainments up and down the High Street and Market Place areas – one pop-up bar sold out of beer.
Launching the day Wicky Bear led Mayor of Kettering Craig Skinner in the Hokey Cokey on the main stage – 12 hours later Bill Burton’s disco closed the ‘show’.
Relive the fun-packed day.
