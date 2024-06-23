Picture special of Kettering festival KettFest 2024

By Alison Bagley
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 16:40 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 19:10 BST
Kettering Town centre was bursting with talent on Saturday (June 22) as KettFest 2024 filled the town centre streets with musicians, dancers artists and fun.

Throughout the day, thousands of people attended events across the town centre as Kettering’s favourite annual cultural festival sweltered under a blue sky.

It was thirsty work for the crowd keeping up with multiple entertainments up and down the High Street and Market Place areas – one pop-up bar sold out of beer.

Launching the day Wicky Bear led Mayor of Kettering Craig Skinner in the Hokey Cokey on the main stage – 12 hours later Bill Burton’s disco closed the ‘show’.

Relive the fun-packed day.

