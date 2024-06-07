Career change couple aiming to 'give Kettering community what it wants' as they reopen pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A husband and wife duo have changed careers to open their first pub in Kettering – just weeks after the venue shut.

Corby couple William and Candace Robertson are the new faces behind the bar at The Cordwainer, on the corner of Bath Road and Cedar Road, which reopens tonight (Friday).

William was a HGV driver and Candace most recently worked as a car finance broker – and they’re looking forward to welcoming their first customers.

Candace, 36, said: “We’re really excited but a bit nervous too. I think we have got a lot to offer for Kettering and we want to make it a pub for the locals.

“We want it to have a lovely atmosphere but also be family-friendly.”

The estate pub, owned by Trust Inns, was run by Nina Hammond until it closed last month with a lack of footfall and rising costs cited as the reason for the decision.

New tenant Candace said she grew up in a pub, with her dad owning one in St Neots, worked in them and always wanted to run one but having young children made it difficult.

Now their children are older the couple are taking on their first pub just weeks after seeing an advert for it.

The venue reopens at 5pm tonight with a ‘quiet one’ to welcome locals back before a female vocalist performs there on Saturday night (June 8).

Candace said they’re giving the venue a fresh look and are looking to have karaoke nights, bands, discos, pool and darts teams, quiz nights and more.

They’re also planning to bring food back within the next six months, if not sooner.

Candace said: “We are in this for the community – we’re hoping we can please them and give Kettering what it wants.”