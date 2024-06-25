Police tape off section of Kettering car park after man's sudden death
and live on Freeview channel 276
A cordon is in place in part of the London Road car park, between the council offices and Corn Market Hall, with forensics officers present.
Northamptonshire Police were called to the scene at about 6.25am and a spokeswoman for the force said the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious.
The spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to Bowling Green Road, Kettering, at about 6.25am this morning (June 25), to reports of the sudden death of a man.
“We are not treating his death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”