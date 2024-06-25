Police tape off section of Kettering car park after man's sudden death

By Sam Wildman
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have taped off a section of a car park in Kettering this morning after a man suddenly died.

A cordon is in place in part of the London Road car park, between the council offices and Corn Market Hall, with forensics officers present.

Northamptonshire Police were called to the scene at about 6.25am and a spokeswoman for the force said the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to Bowling Green Road, Kettering, at about 6.25am this morning (June 25), to reports of the sudden death of a man.

“We are not treating his death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”