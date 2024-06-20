Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rushden Lakes is losing another High Street brand as jewellery store Swarovski is set to leave the retail and leisure complex.

Today (June 20) is the final day of trading for Swarovski, an outlet which specialises in crystal glass and premium jewellery, after bosses confirmed its closure.

Based in Rushden Lakes’ Garden Square, it is expected to close its doors at 6pm today (Thursday) after one last day of trading before departing the shopping complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its departure follows the likes of Robert Goddard and Regatta, which have seen their stores close in recent years.

Today is the last day for Swarovski at Rushden Lakes

Other closures at the popular retail and leisure development in recent times include Jurassic Grill, Hopmaster and Blue Mountain Yard, all of which were in the leisure terrace.

However, several new names have also been added to the line-up recently, including Yo! Sushi.