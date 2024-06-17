Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say the sudden death of a man in a Corby park is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to a wooded area in West Glebe park at about 6.20pm last night (Sunday, June 16) after reports of the man’s death.

Police closed the park off to the public while emergency services were at the scene.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are not treating his death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.