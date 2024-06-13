Finedon caravan company closes with 'immediate effect' due to ‘personal reasons’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Finedon’s Caravan Company site in Irthlingborough Road has closed its doors with ‘immediate effect’.

As remaining caravan stock was removed, the forecourt, offices and workshops are being decommissioned and the premises readied for letting out to another potential business.

Matt Taylor, general manager, said: “Unfortunately, due to personal reasons, our director, Andrew Scott, is retiring and the Finedon branch will be closed with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank all our customers, staff and suppliers for their business and loyalty over the years."

Mr Taylor confirmed the company’s Finedon branch that opened in 2006 will be closed completely by the end of the month. The Dorset branch in Wimborne remains open.

He said: “We are in the process of securing jobs for our staff – we want to look after them. We have been here since 2006 and we have been really lucky we built a loyal customer base.”

Mr Taylor, who has worked at the site for 14 years, added: “Anyone who has any queries can email [email protected].”

The Caravan Company was formed in 1996 by business partners Paul Clarke and Andrew Scott, specialising in buying and selling touring caravans.

At the company’s busiest they stocked up to 150 pre-owned touring caravans.