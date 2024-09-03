The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during August 2024
Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, and here is our round-up of some of August’s biggest news stories and events.
As always, we had plenty of coverage of the A-level and GCSE results from schools across the north of the county – congratulations to everyone on your top marks!
Our court reporter has been busy covering numerous cases at Northampton Crown Court such as this one – men who ran four county lines in Corby busted when police smashed into trap house.
We had pictures and video from the scene when a Corby pub went up in flames on Bank Holiday Monday.
And there was sadness at the sudden closure of a popular Kettering curry house.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from August, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
1 Tommy Robinson holidays in Ayia Napa with boss of Corby firm Bailey's Skip Hire as Britain faces nationwide riots
4 Kettering Hobson's Choice pub near Odeon to shut with loss of 29 jobs - but KFC say they have 'no plans' to close
6 Festival of food at Wicksteed Park Kettering to celebrate the best local produce - and its free entry!
7 Worst shoplifters from Corby, Kettering, Desborough, Rothwell, Wellingborough and Rushden back in the dock
10 Much-loved Northamptonshire food outlet to open new premises in Higham Ferrers focusing on 'traditional' Swedish cuisine
