The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during August 2024

August was another busy month for news in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, and here is our round-up of some of August’s biggest news stories and events.

As always, we had plenty of coverage of the A-level and GCSE results from schools across the north of the county – congratulations to everyone on your top marks!

Our court reporter has been busy covering numerous cases at Northampton Crown Court such as this one – men who ran four county lines in Corby busted when police smashed into trap house.

Some of August's front pages

We had pictures and video from the scene when a Corby pub went up in flames on Bank Holiday Monday.

And there was sadness at the sudden closure of a popular Kettering curry house.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from August, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

2 Kettering Odeon cinema to close as site cleared for redevelopment

3 Northampton woman Lucy Connolly refused bail and remanded back into custody

8 Two drivers killed in A43 crash between Corby and Stamford

9 What the judge said to Tyler Kay as he was jailed for racist posts on X

