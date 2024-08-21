Kettering Hobson's Choice pub near Odeon to shut with loss of 29 jobs - but KFC say they have 'no plans' to close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kettering’s Hobson’s Choice pub located next to the town’s Odeon cinema in Pegasus Court is to shut with the loss of 29 jobs from the site.

It is understood staff were called into a meeting yesterday morning (Tuesday, August 20) and informed the Greene King-owned Hungry Horse-branded pub would close on Sunday, September 15.

As well as Hobson’s Choice, the retail area off Pytchley Road is home to a KFC restaurant and drive-thru, the eight-screen Odeon cinema and the soon-to-be demolished Mazza and Frankie & Benny’s restaurant.

KFC have confirmed they have ‘no plans to close’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hobson's Choice, Kettering owned by Greene King/National World

A spokesman for Hobson’s Choice said: “We have taken the difficult decision to not renew our lease at the Hobson’s Choice in Kettering. Our focus is on supporting our team members to offer alternative roles within pubs locally and the pub will remain open and trading as usual until 15th September.”

Kettering DJ Damian Cox, who has worked at Hobson’s Choice for more than seven years hosting a popular quiz night, says he is heartbroken.

He said: “This is a massive blow for not only the town, but the amazing staff that have looked after their customers throughout the nearly 25 years. My heart goes out to the team.

"It’s a great community pub and will be a shame to lose this asset. I’m heartbroken for the staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hobson's Choice, Kettering owned by Greene King is in Pegasus Court next to the Odeon cinema/Google

The Northants Telegraph has been told devastated staff were informed of the imminent closure in a meeting with the area going to be ‘flattened’ for redevelopment.

One member of staff’s family said: “They are devastated and I’m very concerned.”

Enjoying breakfast this morning were Roy and Cynthia Jakeman who are regulars.

As customers they had been told about the pub shutting.

Hobson's Choice, Kettering owned by Greene King/National World

Roy said: “It’s sad. We’ve been coming for breakfast for the past 10 years, once a week. The staff are so friendly, never grumble and are so nice. It’s such a shame.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub was built on the site at the same time as the Odeon cinema.

A KFC spokesman said: “Fear not KFC fans of Kettering! Our Leisure Park restaurant is open as usual, and there are no plans to close. Before you visit, make sure you check out our latest opening times at: https://www.kfc.co.uk/kfc-near-me.”

Last month plans submitted to North Northants Council revealed two vacant restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Mazza near Kettering’s Odeon cinema would be bulldozed.

London-based Rockmount Kettering Limited applied to North Northamptonshire Council to knock down the units in Pegasus Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie & Benny’s shut its doors in 2022, with its staff offered the opportunity to relocate to other sites, after owners The Restaurant Group decided not to renew their lease.

Mazza closed a number of years ago and has been empty ever since, it was previously a pub called the Orange House.