Empty Kettering restaurant units set to be demolished

By Sam Wildman
Published 26th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Two vacant restaurant units near Kettering’s Odeon cinema are set to be bulldozed.

London-based Rockmount Kettering Limited has applied to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) to knock down the former Frankie & Benny’s and Mazza in Pegasus Court.

They hope to start the demolition by August 1 – should council officers approve their bid next month – and complete work by September 5.

The future of the site has not been made public in the plan and the Northants Telegraph has been unable to contact Rockmount Kettering Limited for comment.

Frankie & Benny's (left) and Mazza are set to be demolishedFrankie & Benny's (left) and Mazza are set to be demolished
A document submitted as part of the demolition bid said: “The site is within a highly urban environment and not of any ecological value, comprising previously developed land.”

Frankie & Benny’s shut its doors in 2022, with its staff offered the opportunity to relocate to other sites, after owners The Restaurant Group decided not to renew their lease.

Mazza closed a number of years ago and has been empty ever since.

