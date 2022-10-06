Kettering's Frankie & Benny's set to close its doors

Kettering’s Frankie & Benny's is set to close its doors for the final time next week after its lease was not renewed.

The Italian-American chain restaurant in Pegasus Court, near the town’s Odeon, will shut on October 16.

The Northants Telegraph understands the unit and nearby former Indian restaurant Mazza may be under offer, with some suggestions that it could become a drive-thru or retail unit.

Frankie & Benny's, Kettering

About 20 members of staff are currently employed at the Kettering restaurant.

The Restaurant Group, which owns Frankie & Benny’s, say employees have been offered the opportunity to relocate to other sites.

A spokesman for The Restaurant Group said: “Unfortunately, we have had to take the difficult decision to close our Frankie & Benny’s in Kettering having not renewed the lease under new terms offered by the landlord.