A police scene guard is outside a Corby pub beer garden this morning after a serious incident late last night.

Officers were called to the paved area outside The Phoenix off Beanfield Avenue overnight (Saturday, August 3) following reports of a serious incident.

It’s not believed there was disorder inside the pub and the building itself is not taped off. A police source told this newspaper that a person had been stabbed but was in a stable condition in hospital.

Forensics officers arrived on the scene just before 10am.

Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.

More follows.