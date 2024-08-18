Festival of food at Wicksteed Park Kettering to celebrate the best local produce - and its free entry!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering’s Love Food festival will return to Wicksteed Park next month with a massive menu of snacks, meals, drinks and treats to suit everyone’s taste buds.

The festival has more than doubled in size with more than 40 food vendors lined up for the one-day event on Sunday, September 1.

Organisers Kettering Town Council promise a huge range of cuisine on offer, both sweet and savoury, and local food and drinks produce made in Northamptonshire.

Cllr Craig Skinner, mayor of Kettering and chair of the Markets and Events Committee said: “This is a great chance to sample some of the amazing local food that we have on our doorstep. There are some fantastic food and drink businesses in Kettering and we are really pleased to be able to showcase them in this way.

Love Food will take place at Wicksteed Park on Sunday, September 1/Kettering Town Council

“As well as the incredible street food we will have entertainment, demonstrations and of course there’s the fantastic surroundings of Wicksteed Park for everyone to enjoy. This will be a great family day out for people of all ages to come along to at the end of the holidays.”

There will also be live entertainment and family fun at the festival and entry to the event is free.

Traders at the event providing hot and cold food, sweet treats, local produce are:

Moo Hatch - loaded burgers and fries

Barry & JoJo's – slow-cooked pulled chicken rolls

Potato Tornado – hot potato sensation

Wilson's Street Food – hot pulled buns

High Fryers – loaded fries

Taco Shack – Mexican food

Chilli Guys – fresh samosas and curries

Blue Mountain Yard – Caribbean jerk chicken and goat curry

Hyderabadi Dhaba – Indian wraps

Serious Dough Co – giant paella

The Veggie Box – halloumi and falafel wraps and salads

The Biscuiterie – sweet and savoury crepes and waffles

Tong Thai – authentic Thai cuisine from Kettering

Samuels Catering – hot steak rolls and burgers

German Sausages – Bratwurst, frankfurters and more

Warners Distillery – speciality Northamptonshire gins

Potbelly Brewery – Local Kettering bottled beer

Sugar & Spice – Tiffins, rocky road and millionaire's shortbread

Abs Bakes – cookies, brownies and blondies

Welsh Bakes – Welsh cakes in every flavour

Brockleby's Pies – handmade sweet and savoury pies

Divine Doughnuts – vegan doughnuts, cheesecake, choux buns and tarts

FarrinHeight Foods – hot and cold vegan food with free-from options

The Jam Queen – handmade jams and preserves

Springfield Kitchen – vegan chutneys, marmalades, mustards and ketchups

Greeka Olives – olives, nuts, baklava and Turkish delight

JW Event Carts – fresh popcorn

Friars Farm - Northamptonshire cheeses

Good Polish Food – loaded Kiełbasa and Zapiekanka

Asian Kitchen – Szechuan food, noodles and bubble tea

Oh So Dough – artisan doughnuts

The Candy Van – Traditional sweets

Floss Box – Fresh candyfloss

More information on the festival and all of Kettering Town Council’s events this year can be found at https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/love-food.