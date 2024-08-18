Festival of food at Wicksteed Park Kettering to celebrate the best local produce - and its free entry!
The festival has more than doubled in size with more than 40 food vendors lined up for the one-day event on Sunday, September 1.
Organisers Kettering Town Council promise a huge range of cuisine on offer, both sweet and savoury, and local food and drinks produce made in Northamptonshire.
Cllr Craig Skinner, mayor of Kettering and chair of the Markets and Events Committee said: “This is a great chance to sample some of the amazing local food that we have on our doorstep. There are some fantastic food and drink businesses in Kettering and we are really pleased to be able to showcase them in this way.
“As well as the incredible street food we will have entertainment, demonstrations and of course there’s the fantastic surroundings of Wicksteed Park for everyone to enjoy. This will be a great family day out for people of all ages to come along to at the end of the holidays.”
There will also be live entertainment and family fun at the festival and entry to the event is free.
Traders at the event providing hot and cold food, sweet treats, local produce are:
Moo Hatch - loaded burgers and fries
Barry & JoJo's – slow-cooked pulled chicken rolls
Potato Tornado – hot potato sensation
Wilson's Street Food – hot pulled buns
High Fryers – loaded fries
Taco Shack – Mexican food
Chilli Guys – fresh samosas and curries
Blue Mountain Yard – Caribbean jerk chicken and goat curry
Hyderabadi Dhaba – Indian wraps
Serious Dough Co – giant paella
The Veggie Box – halloumi and falafel wraps and salads
The Biscuiterie – sweet and savoury crepes and waffles
Tong Thai – authentic Thai cuisine from Kettering
Samuels Catering – hot steak rolls and burgers
German Sausages – Bratwurst, frankfurters and more
Warners Distillery – speciality Northamptonshire gins
Potbelly Brewery – Local Kettering bottled beer
Sugar & Spice – Tiffins, rocky road and millionaire's shortbread
Abs Bakes – cookies, brownies and blondies
Welsh Bakes – Welsh cakes in every flavour
Brockleby's Pies – handmade sweet and savoury pies
Divine Doughnuts – vegan doughnuts, cheesecake, choux buns and tarts
FarrinHeight Foods – hot and cold vegan food with free-from options
The Jam Queen – handmade jams and preserves
Springfield Kitchen – vegan chutneys, marmalades, mustards and ketchups
Greeka Olives – olives, nuts, baklava and Turkish delight
JW Event Carts – fresh popcorn
Friars Farm - Northamptonshire cheeses
Good Polish Food – loaded Kiełbasa and Zapiekanka
Asian Kitchen – Szechuan food, noodles and bubble tea
Oh So Dough – artisan doughnuts
The Candy Van – Traditional sweets
Floss Box – Fresh candyfloss
More information on the festival and all of Kettering Town Council’s events this year can be found at https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/love-food.
