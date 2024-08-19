Much-loved Northamptonshire food outlet to open new premises in Higham Ferrers focusing on 'traditional' Swedish cuisine
Taking the mantle from The Red Cafe in Westfields Street, Swedish Kitchen owner Henrik Bengtsson is hoping to use the opportunity to offer something more traditional than what’s on offer at the food trucks.
He said: “I’m really excited. It is scary a little bit because I haven’t been in the shop before, but I’m super excited.
“Now we can show people that I’m a professional chef, and I can provide the service I want.”
“With the food trucks you kind of adapt, but here it will be more traditional Swedish bakery stuff.
“I’m a great believer in things happening when they’re supposed to. I had a great response, people are really excited about it, it’s going to be really homely in here.
The Red Cafe closed its doors on July 21, and its owners are passing the torch to Henrik to bring Swedish flavours as well as familiar breakfast staples to the town. The Swedish Kitchen food trucks in Wellingborough and Rushden are expected to operate as normal.
Work is ongoing to fit a new kitchen and seated area, and while there is no current opening date set, Henrik hopes to have the new spot open to the public seven days a week beginning in early September, and is expecting it to be busy from the off.
The company is family-owned with Henrik and his wife, Milly at the helm, and in an announcement post on Facebook, they said “"We can't wait to share our passion for Swedish cuisine with the community in an even bigger way."
"Get ready for a taste of something truly special."
