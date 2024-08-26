Derelict Corby pub The Talisman goes up in flames

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Aug 2024, 20:33 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 21:02 BST
A Corby pub is on fire tonight after warnings from locals about children breaking into the building.

The Talisman on the Danesholme Estate shut down in 2021. It then reopened but closed for good in 2022 and was listed for sale at £275,000

But earlier this week locals complained that children had been starting fires there.

Less than 24-hours ago, ward councillor Simon Rielly raised repeated concerns over the building on Facebook. He also reported the issues to Star Pubs, the previous owners of the pub.

The Talisman is on fire. Image: National WorldThe Talisman is on fire. Image: National World
Fencing was removed from the pub earlier this week after its reported sale to a commercial investment firm.

But this evening the building went up in flames, with fire appliances from across North Northamptonshire currently in attendance. Four fire engines are currently on the scene.

Surrounding buildings in Boden Close are not currently affected but thick smoke is billowing across the Danesholme estate and beyond.

Locals have told our reporter that the roof of the building has just caved in.

The Talisman in Corby is on fire. Image: National WorldThe Talisman in Corby is on fire. Image: National World
From the scene, Cllr Rielly said: “Some serious questions need to be asked about what’s happened here.

“Firstly, let’s hope everyone within the community is save.

I’m currently on site speaking to residents.

Emergency services seem to have it under control.

The Talisman in Corby is on fire. Image: National WorldThe Talisman in Corby is on fire. Image: National World
“I will be asking for a full investigation to why this pub was left unsecured after it was sold.

“I was informed by the brewery by email yesterday the site had been sold and the new owners had been contacted to secure the site.

“This community has been let down.”

More follows.

