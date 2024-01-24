Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Corby pub which has been closed for more than 18 months has gone up for sale.

The Talisman in Danesholme has been listed by owners Star Pubs & Bars for £275,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub closed in June 2022, just over six months after re-opening in December – now the 5,058 sq ft site can be had by anyone who’s got the funds and willingness to take it on.

Cllr Simon Reilly and prospective parliamentary candidate for Corby, Lee Barron outside The Talisman

However, the listing does state ‘alternate use potential, subject to obtaining the necessary consents’ as a key feature, meaning it may not be retaken on as a pub.

Cliff Morton, who runs The Clansman in Danesholme and who has previously run The Talisman, believes that taking it on would be a hard battle at the moment.

He said: “It’s a mixture of different things. Certainly anyone taking on a new business would have to have a look at the extortionate fuel prices, electric and gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hardest thing at the minute, beer prices, they don’t even think about it, they just put them up.

“When there’s an alcohol reduction, whilst the government spins it as a tax, as in, you’ve gained alcohol tax - you don’t, because the brewery puts the price up so it’s kind of smoke and mirrors.”

Like many people in the community, Cliff would be sad to see the pub go.

“It’s sad because in its heyday it was a brilliant pub, like many of the pubs in Corby that we’ve lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think society’s changed, drinking culture has changed, people’s style of living has changed, that’s just how it’s gone.

“From somebody who runs a business, these extortionate prices, it always seems to be the smaller businesses and self-employed people that flip the bill.

“With licensing laws and what have you, you’re taxed upon taxes, they’ve just not made it easy.

“It needs to change at the top, from Prime Minister downwards, regardless of who’s in power, it needs to go from the top right down through the breweries right down to the bottom man who’s doing 90 hours a week and earning £100. When you’re doing those sort of hours and the only benefit is you live in the flat upstairs, questions need to be asked, and the problem is whilst its all happening, all these pubs will still keep closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve lost good pubs previously in Corby, which have always been a big part of Corby’s community and spirit and for good reasons.

“There’s no better town than Corby for when it comes to helping people and charity, and communities and centres and pubs and hubs, these places all closing, it’s a sad thing.”

The Talisman’s ground floor comprises a two trade room bar and lounge operation both of which have their own central serveries. The lounge to the rear was previously used as a games room including pool and darts.

Ancillary areas include customer toilets, a galley style catering kitchen and washing up area, a staff toilet, office, basement cellar, store room and garage/boiler room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property benefits from a four-bedroom private accommodation on the first floor. Along with the four bedrooms is a lounge, domestic kitchen, separate toilet and bathroom.

Externally there is a good sized trade patio and grass beer garden area.

There is also car parking for around six cars within the freehold ownership. Additional car parking is available in a free public car park in Boden Close.

Local Labour councillors and the Labour prospective parliamentary candidate have spoken out about the potential permanent closure of the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Simon Rielly (Lab), a councillor in the Oakley ward, said: “It is disappointing that this is another community asset that could be lost. Residents feared they could lose it for good, or even see it sold for flats.

“Locals have claimed the pub, which has a lot of untapped potential, is perfect as a community venue. It would be good if we could arrange a meeting with Star Pubs and members of the community to discuss its future.”

Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab) said: “I had been trying to make contact for several months in relation to a local businessman that wanted to re-open the pub and turn it into a community hub.

“I had prolonged discussions with Star Pubs regarding the closure of the Rockingham Forest Bowling Club behind Raven Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was pleased these discussions were successful and Star Pubs offered the club a new 10-year agreement on a like for like basis; this provided security to the community club and consolidate their future at the site.

“I would welcome a meeting with Star pubs as I know they will put the community first.”

Prospective parliamentary candidate for Corby, Lee Barron (Lab), said: “The number of pubs in England and Wales that shut their doors for good rose sharply in the first half of 2023, prompting warnings to the government that planned rises in business rates and the ever-growing costs of energy bills could force further closures in the beleaguered sector.

“Residents believe the Talisman stills has a future as a community venue and would like to be involved with Star Pubs in looking at all the potential options for the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Star Pubs & Bars said: “Like all pub companies we regularly review our estate to ensure we have the right pubs in the right locations. We have earmarked The Talisman for sale as part of this process.”